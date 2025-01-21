Report: Compliance, security challenges persist in cloud adoption

Fortinet's 2025 State of Cloud Security Report highlighted persistent challenges in cloud adoption, particularly around security and compliance, according to Channel Futures.

Responses from over 800 cybersecurity professionals revealed that more than 60% of organizations cite security and compliance as the primary obstacles to cloud adoption. The findings also show that 78% of respondents use multiple cloud providers, and 54% employ hybrid cloud models. Despite the high adoption of cloud-native security solutions, 64% of organizations believe they lack the ability to address real-time cloud threats.

Vincent Hwang, Vice President of cloud security at Fortinet, expressed surprise at this statistic, noting that as organizations face increasing complexity, standalone solutions like cloud security posture management are no longer sufficient. "Instead, organizations need to consider adopting platform-oriented solutions, like CNAPP, that integrate and consolidate multiple cloud security capabilities into a single solution and provide comprehensive code-to-cloud application security," he said. Additionally, the report highlighted a critical skills shortage in cloud security, with 76% of organizations directly impacted. Hwang suggested that automation and training existing staff could help mitigate this issue.