RDP forensics turns hackers tool against them

Thousands of infected computers around the world are being used to brute-force point-of-sale systems utilizing remote desktop protocols. Read more

Cybersecurity experts have developed a forensic methodology that turns Remote Desktop Protocol, often used by attackers for stealthy lateral movement, into a digital breadcrumb trail that can expose adversaries' actions within compromised environments, reports GBHackers.

By analyzing RDP's bitmap cache files, which store 6464 pixel screen tiles for performance, investigators can reconstruct exactly what was viewed during remote sessions. Coupled with event log artifacts, registry keys, Jump Lists, and clipboard memory data from rdpclip.exe, this approach enables analysts to trace session details even when attackers attempt to erase evidence. Logs such as Event ID 1149 and Event 21 confirm session initiation, while tools like ANSSI's BMC-Tools and RdpCacheStitcher can reassemble visual sessions from cached fragments. In one case, experts recovered a sensitive document viewed by an APT group purely from tile data. This technique reframes RDP from a tool of obfuscation into a rich source of forensic intelligence, offering defenders a powerful method to uncover attacker behavior.

