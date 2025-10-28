Ravin Academy confirms data breach

Iran's Ravin Academy, a government-linked cybersecurity training center, has confirmed a breach that exposed names and contact details of students and associates, according to The Register

The company said in a statement that the attack targeted one of its online platforms and aimed to damage the reputation of the academy and undermine Iran's security. It said some participant data, including names, usernames, and phone numbers, was compromised. UK-based activist Nariman Gharib said he obtained a copy of the leaked information, which he posted online.

The dataset reportedly includes national ID numbers and class details for some individuals. Ravin Academy, founded in 2019, has been sanctioned by the U.S., UK, and EU for supporting projects tied to Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security.

Its founders, Seyed Mojtaba Mostafavi and Farzin Karimi Mazlganchai, are also under sanctions and have been linked to the MuddyWater (APT34/Yellow Nix) threat group. Ravin said it is reviewing the incident but has not commented on who may be responsible.