Rapid7 warns of new AI and quantum cyber risks

In a new report led by Senior Threat Intelligence Researcher Jeremy Makowski, Rapid7 highlights how attackers are using generative and reinforcement learning to automate intrusions, deploy adaptive malware, and launch personalized phishing campaigns.

The firm also cautions that quantum computing could soon render current encryption systems obsolete, enabling "harvest-now, decrypt-later" attacks. Rapid7 predicts that uneven adoption of post-quantum cryptography will leave dangerous gaps in global defenses.

The report further outlines the rise of hybrid cyber warfare, where digital, economic, and physical tactics intersect, and tightening global regulations imposing stricter board-level accountability. Despite advances in automation, human error remains the weakest link.

Rapid7 concludes that organizations must embed AI into detection systems, accelerate quantum readiness, and treat cybersecurity as a strategic imperative for resilience and long-term trust.