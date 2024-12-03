Ransomware, Incident Response

Ransomware recovery underway at New Jersey city

Officials at New Jersey's City of Hoboken have made progress in restoring its services, including its municipal court and citywide street cleaning program, following a ransomware intrusion ahead of Thanksgiving, according to StateScoop.

While most city services have not been hobbled by the attack, Hoboken officials advised phone communications with city departments and divisions amid continued efforts to recover its email and Wi-Fi systems. "The City of Hoboken continues to work in partnership with federal law enforcement, the Hoboken Police Department, the City's IT Division, and third-party IT specialists to investigate and restore services following the Nov. 26 cyber attack," said officials, who did not disclose additional details regarding the identity of the city's attackers. Such a development follows recent attacks against organizations across the state, with the American Water Works Company having its billing systems impacted by a cyberattack in early October and the New Jersey City University being targeted by the Rhysida ransomware operation in July.

