Ransomware, Critical Infrastructure Security

Ransomware impacts Ohio county’s emergency services

Ransomware attack alert on monitor screen in data center, network security concept

(Adobe Stock)

Ohio's Wood County had numerous of its public safety departments' operations interrupted by a ransomware attack on the morning of Dec. 9, reports StateScoop.

While Wood County's fire and emergency services have been unaffected by the incident, the compromise of the county's record management system has forced its emergency dispatchers to use pen and paper to record incoming messages, according to Wood County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Klein. "The service to the citizens not really impacted. The way the internal people, the employees, and the staff go about accomplishing their jobs has been impacted. But [it's] varied kind of throughout the county as to what level of disruption," said Klein. Additional details regarding the incident continue to be uncertain amid an ongoing investigation by Wood County's IT department alongside the FBI and external cybersecurity experts. Such an incident comes after the state's City of Columbus was targeted in a July ransomware attack pegged to have cost millions.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Electrica Group compromise pinned on Lynx ransomware gang

"Based on available data, critical power supply systems have not been affected and are operational, and the investigation is currently ongoing. In the event of a ransomware infection, the Directorate strongly recommends that no one pay the ransom requested by the attackers," said the DNSC.

More advanced Zloader malware variant emerges

Aside from exploiting a domain generation algorithm and conducting environment checks to prevent execution on other systems, the newly discovered Zloader variant has also been spread through the GhostSocks payload as part of an updated attack chain, a report from Zscaler ThreatLabz showed.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds