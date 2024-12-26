Ransomware

Ransomware hits Pittsburgh Regional Transit

Transit services at the Pittsburgh Regional Transit have resumed following a brief interruption last Thursday amid a ransomware intrusion, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

However, operations of PRT's Customer Service Center, which leads ConnectCard processing among seniors and children, remain disrupted, according to officials, who refused to provide more details regarding the identity of the attackers or the timeline of complete system restoration amid ongoing investigation into potential data compromise.

Such an incident — which follows the pre-Labor Day ransomware attack against the Port of Seattle — comes amid escalating attacks against transportation systems, with New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, San Francisco's BART, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, the Santa Clarita Valley Transportation Authority, several states' regional transportation agencies, Toronto's Transit Commission, and London's transportation agency having been subjected to substantial intrusions during the last half-decade.

