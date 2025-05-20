Ransomware, Vulnerability Management, Patch/Configuration Management

Ransomware deployed via Atlassian Confluence exploit

Atlassian releases security advisory for Confluence

(maurice norbert – stock.adobe.com)

Vulnerable Atlassian Confluence servers impacted by the template injection flaw, tracked as CVE-2023-22527, have been subjected to intrusions that facilitated the distribution of a Mimic ransomware variant within almost 62 hours in June, Cyber Security News reports.

Initial exploitation of the security bug enabled arbitrary command execution, Metasploit payload deployment, AnyDesk installation, and command-and-control channel creation, according to The DFIR Report. After elevating privileges, threat actors proceeded to leverage Mimikatz to pilfer credentials, activate remote desktop protocol, and perform lateral movement before injecting the Mimic ransomware-based ELPACO-team payload, said researchers. Additional analysis showed that persistence on targeted systems has been achieved through the creation of the "noname" local administration account three times throughout the process potentially in a bid to prevent disruption amid remediation efforts. Windows registry settings and firewall rules have also been altered by attackers to enable RDP and circumvent typical authentication methods.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BugBuffer OverflowDisassembly

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds