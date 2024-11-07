Ransomware attack costs Microchip Technology over $21M

U.S. semiconductor manufacturer Microchip Technology has reported losing nearly $21.4 million as it worked to remediate a Play ransomware attack against its network in August that also disrupted operations in some manufacturing facilities, SecurityWeek reports.

Such a disclosure, which is part of the Microchip's financial report for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, comes two months after the firm confirmed the exfiltration of employee contact details, password hashes, and other data from its systems as a result of the intrusion. Infiltration of Microchip's network was previously claimed by Play to have resulted in the theft of a 4 GB archive file, which purportedly includes not only personal information and client files but also tax-, finance-, accounting-, payroll-, and budget-related documents. Play has also admitted to leaking the stolen data following Microchip's failure to provide the demanded ransom within the set deadline.