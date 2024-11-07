Ransomware, Incident Response

Ransomware attack costs Microchip Technology over $21M

Share

U.S. semiconductor manufacturer Microchip Technology has reported losing nearly $21.4 million as it worked to remediate a Play ransomware attack against its network in August that also disrupted operations in some manufacturing facilities, SecurityWeek reports.

Such a disclosure, which is part of the Microchip's financial report for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, comes two months after the firm confirmed the exfiltration of employee contact details, password hashes, and other data from its systems as a result of the intrusion. Infiltration of Microchip's network was previously claimed by Play to have resulted in the theft of a 4 GB archive file, which purportedly includes not only personal information and client files but also tax-, finance-, accounting-, payroll-, and budget-related documents. Play has also admitted to leaking the stolen data following Microchip's failure to provide the demanded ransom within the set deadline.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Malware attack compromises over 200K SelectBlinds customers

Such malware compromise, which was only identified in late September, has impacted login information, names, phone numbers, emails, shipping and billing addresses, and payment card details with CVV codes and expiration dates belonging to individuals who had visited the SelectBlinds website's check-out page.

Microlise staff data breached in cyberattack

"Investigations into the incident are continuing, however, the Company is confident that no customer systems data has been compromised," said Microlise in an incident update, which has noted "substantial progress" in thwarting the network threat.

Related Events

Related Terms

Boot Record InfectorComputer Emergency Response Team (CERT)Stimulus

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.