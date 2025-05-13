Ransomware

Ransomware attack costs $2M for Lee Enterprises

(Adobe Stock)

Major U.S. local newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises has spent $2 million to recover from an attack by the Qilin ransomware-as-a-service operation in February, which was claimed to have led to the theft of 350 GB of data, reports Cybersecurity Dive.

Aside from significant disruptions stemming from the encryption of crucial apps, Lee Enterprises which counts the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Omaha World-Herald among its regional newspapers was also unable to obtain money from its customers and pay its vendors following the intrusion, according to Lee Enterprises Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer Tim Millage. Such an incident, which is still under investigation, was noted by Forrester principal analyst Allie Mellen to signify the importance of robust incident response measures. "In these scenarios, every minute counts, and ensuring personnel know what they need to do and when they need to do it can save precious time. This is especially true during ransomware incidents," Mellen added.

