Radware expands AI SOC Xpert to boost cyber defense

Radware has expanded the global reach of its AI SOC Xpert solution, reinforcing Security Operations Centers with advanced, agentic AI designed to streamline investigations and speed up cyber defense, reports Security Brief Australia

Initially launched for Cloud DDoS protection, AI SOC Xpert now integrates Radware's EPIC-AI engine to deliver root cause analysis, attack timelines, and context within minutes, enabling analysts to respond faster and with greater precision.

The update introduces unified dashboards for Application, On-Premise, and Cloud DDoS protection, reducing investigation fatigue and improving mean time to resolution. New capabilities include proactive traffic profiling, AI-guided incident remediation, and smarter Web Application Firewall management with reduced false positives. According to COO Gabi Malka, the platform acts as "an AI agent for the SOC," cutting response time by up to 20-fold.

With growing cyber complexity, Radware's upgrades aim to automate defenses, enhance efficiency, and protect brands amid evolving threats across hybrid and cloud environments.