AI/ML, SOC

Radware expands AI SOC Xpert to boost cyber defense

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

Radware has expanded the global reach of its AI SOC Xpert solution, reinforcing Security Operations Centers with advanced, agentic AI designed to streamline investigations and speed up cyber defense, reports Security Brief Australia.

Initially launched for Cloud DDoS protection, AI SOC Xpert now integrates Radware's EPIC-AI engine to deliver root cause analysis, attack timelines, and context within minutes, enabling analysts to respond faster and with greater precision.

The update introduces unified dashboards for Application, On-Premise, and Cloud DDoS protection, reducing investigation fatigue and improving mean time to resolution. New capabilities include proactive traffic profiling, AI-guided incident remediation, and smarter Web Application Firewall management with reduced false positives. According to COO Gabi Malka, the platform acts as "an AI agent for the SOC," cutting response time by up to 20-fold.

With growing cyber complexity, Radware's upgrades aim to automate defenses, enhance efficiency, and protect brands amid evolving threats across hybrid and cloud environments.

An In-Depth Guide to AI

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.

Related

AI-powered tools advance RaaS operations

Most ransomware-as-a-service operations have already tapped artificial intelligence-powered tools to hasten attacks, with breakout times declining from 48 minutes last year to only 18 minutes during the first half of 2025, Cybersecurity Dive reports.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Blue TeamCold Warm Hot Disaster Recovery SiteCountermeasureCronDaemonDisaster Recovery Plan (DRP)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds