Quantum computing threat to data security requires immediate preparation

As outlined in CRN, the impending threat of quantum computers to current data encryption necessitates proactive preparation from solution providers and customers alike. While the exact timeline for quantum computers capable of breaking encryption remains uncertain, the need to transition to post-quantum security is becoming increasingly clear, with experts emphasizing the urgency of taking initial steps now.

The primary concern is the 'harvest now, decrypt later' scenario, where adversaries collect encrypted data today, intending to decrypt it once powerful quantum computers are available. This poses a significant risk to data that must remain confidential for many years. Experts highlight that transitioning to post-quantum cryptography is a complex, lengthy process, not a single purchase. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has finalized post-quantum cryptography standards, but integrating them into existing software and systems presents a major challenge. Key steps for organizations include identifying all instances of quantum-vulnerable cryptography, including PKI certificates and keys, and establishing robust key management programs. Solution providers have a significant opportunity to assist clients with assessments, vendor evaluations, and implementation of post-quantum solutions, helping them navigate the complexities of cryptographic resilience and meet evolving security demands.

Source: CRN