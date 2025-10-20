Qualys expands AI-driven risk management platform

Qualys has introduced major updates to its Enterprise TruRisk Management platform, integrating artificial intelligence to strengthen identity security , exploit validation, and industry-specific risk insights, reports Security Brief Australia

The enhanced ETM system addresses the growing challenges of AI-driven cyberattacks and the surge of non-human identities such as automated accounts and machine credentials within enterprise networks. According to Omdia analyst Tyler Shields, the upgrades enable "greater precision and efficiency for measurable risk reduction."

The platforms new modules, ETM Identity, TruLens, and TruConfirm, work together under a unified Risk Operations Centre framework to validate, prioritize, and remediate exploitable vulnerabilities. ETM Identity consolidates human and machine identity risks, TruLens delivers real-time contextual threat intelligence, and TruConfirm safely tests exploitability to guide remediation.

Qualys CEO Sumedh Thakar said the platform empowers organizations to "measure, communicate, and eliminate cyber risk" as AI transforms cybersecurity. The upgraded ETM system and its modules are now available, with previews offered to select customers.