Push launches global advisor network for identity security

Push Security has introduced the Push Security Advisor Network, a global partner initiative designed to address identity-based threats that traditional perimeter defenses increasingly fail to contain, reports ChannelE2E With modern attacks often launching in browsers, through tactics like session hijacking, SaaS misuse, and phishing , PSAN empowers solution providers to deliver more effective, identity-centric protection. Were helping partners secure how people actually work today, Push said in a statement, emphasizing its shift from legacy models to user-focused security strategies. Through PSAN, partners gain access to technical training, certifications, and real-time threat intelligence, along with commercial benefits like co-marketing tools and performance-based incentives. The program allows providers to integrate Pushs browser-native identity security platform into broader risk mitigation offerings without competition from the vendor itself. Framing this move as more than just a sales channel, Push is signaling a full commitment to a partner-led growth model aimed at scaling its reach and strengthening defenses in todays cloud-first and remote-heavy environments.