Push launches global advisor network for identity security

Push Security has introduced the Push Security Advisor Network, a global partner initiative designed to address identity-based threats that traditional perimeter defenses increasingly fail to contain, reports ChannelE2E.
With modern attacks often launching in browsers, through tactics like session hijacking, SaaS misuse, and phishing, PSAN empowers solution providers to deliver more effective, identity-centric protection. Were helping partners secure how people actually work today, Push said in a statement, emphasizing its shift from legacy models to user-focused security strategies. Through PSAN, partners gain access to technical training, certifications, and real-time threat intelligence, along with commercial benefits like co-marketing tools and performance-based incentives. The program allows providers to integrate Pushs browser-native identity security platform into broader risk mitigation offerings without competition from the vendor itself. Framing this move as more than just a sales channel, Push is signaling a full commitment to a partner-led growth model aimed at scaling its reach and strengthening defenses in todays cloud-first and remote-heavy environments.
