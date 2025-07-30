Threat Intelligence

Public chargers tapped for new choicejacking intrusion

iOS devices are considered more secure than their Android brethen, but this presentation will prove how easily an iPhone can be compromised with malware by being plugged into a rogue charger. – 5 p.m., July 31, Augustus 3 and 4

Attackers could exploit public phone chargers to exfiltrate mobile device data while circumventing anti-juice jacking defenses with the novel choicejacking technique, according to Hackread.

Unlike juice jacking that involves malware, choicejacking entails charging stations that covertly turn phones to debug or data transfer mode in under 133 milliseconds via device communication protocol abuse, overflow input buffers, or keyboard inputs, a study from Austria's Graz University of Technology researchers showed. Initial device compromise could then be leveraged by threat actors to facilitate access to photos or messages, as well as subsequent payload delivery, said researchers, who urged mobile users to use power banks to charge their devices or activate their devices' "charge only" mode to prevent compromise. "Choicejacking is particularly dangerous because it manipulates a device into making decisions users never intended, all without them realising it. With a single deceptive prompt, attackers can trick people into enabling data transfer, potentially exposing personal files and other sensitive data," said NordVPN cybersecurity advisor Adrianus Warmenhoven.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BackdoorDNS SpoofingDeauthentication AttackDeepfakeDefacementDistributed ScansDomain HijackingDumpster DivingInformation WarfarePassword Cracking

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds