Breach
Pro-Ukraine hackers compromise Investment Projects
(Adobe Stock)
Investment Projects, a Russian investment and analytics platform advancing major ventures in the country, has confirmed having its infrastructure compromised in an attack admitted by pro-Ukrainian hacking operation Cyber Anarchy Squad on Sunday, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
In a post on its Telegram channel, Cyber Anarchy Squad claimed to have infiltrated Investment Projects' internal databases and obtained employee files in addition to damaging its infrastructure, while exposing purportedly pilfered documents in an attempt to prompt penalties against the investment platform. Additional investigation is still needed to verify the legitimacy of the exposed data while Investment Projects has yet to detail the extent of the intrusion. "The enemy is trying to weaken the economy and industry by undermining Russia's services and platforms, but we will be stronger than this," said Investment Projects. Such a development comes after numerous organizations in Russia and Belarus were reported to have been targeted by Cyber Anarchy Squad since its emergence three years ago.
