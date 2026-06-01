Vulnerability Management

Pretalx vulnerability allows account takeover and admin demotion

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

A critical stored cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability has been discovered in pretalx, a widely-used open-source software for managing conference submissions and scheduling. This high-severity flaw, tracked as CVE-2026-41241 and discovered by Elad Meged, a founding engineer and security researcher at Novee, allows attackers to hijack organizer accounts without user interaction, based on information published by HackRead.

The vulnerability, with a CVSS score of 8.7, can be exploited with low privileges and complexity. Attackers can inject malicious HTML or JavaScript into the organizer-side search bar dropdown. A chained exploit allows bypassing Content Security Policies by uploading a JavaScript payload disguised as presentation material. When an organizer uses the search function, the malicious code executes within the organizer's session, enabling account hijacking and data theft. A secondary attack vector, requiring no JavaScript, can demote administrators by triggering a superuser-demotion endpoint via an image tag in a submission title.

Novee researchers suggest AI agents could automate this attack, targeting numerous conferences simultaneously for a high success rate. Traditional security tools struggle to detect these chained exploits. The pretalx team has released a patch in version v2026.1.0.

Source: HackRead

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