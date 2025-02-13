Threat Intelligence, Phishing

PowerShell exploited in new Kimsuky intrusions

PowerShell inscription on the background of computer code.
(Adobe Stock Images)

North Korean advanced persistent threat operation Kimsuky has launched attacks facilitating self-inflicted compromise by luring targets into executing PowerShell as an administrator and subsequently running the given malicious code, reports Security Affairs.

After establishing trust with targets through the spoofing of a South Korean government official, Kimsuky — also known as APT43, ARCHIPELAGO, Black Banshee, Velvet Chollima, and Thallium — proceeded to distribute spear-phishing emails with a PDF document and a link redirecting to a website with PowerShell and code execution instructions, according to the Microsoft Threat Intelligence team. Execution of PowerShell as admin triggers remote desktop protocol deployment and web request delivery to a server before allowing device compromise and data theft. "While we have only observed the use of this tactic in limited attacks since January 2025, this shift is indicative of a new approach to compromising their traditional espionage targets," said Microsoft Threat Intelligence in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Related Events

