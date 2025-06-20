Identity

Passkeys on Facebook, Messenger for mobile imminent

Meta has revealed plans to roll out passkeys for Facebook on Android and iOS soon, as well as for Messenger in the coming months, in a bid to bolster user account security, The Hacker News reports.

Such password standard would also enable payment detail auto-fills on Meta Pay-based purchases, according to Meta, which had added passkey support for WhatsApp on Android and iOS in October 2023 and April 2024, respectively. "Passkeys are an upgrade in security compared to traditional passwords and one-time SMS codes because they are resistant to guessing or theft by malicious websites or scam links, making them effective against phishing and password spraying attacks," said Meta, which has not provided details regarding passkey adoption in Instagram. Meta's announcement comes more than a month after Microsoft implemented passkeys by default for newly created consumer accounts. Apple has also revealed imminent Passwords app changes that would enable passkey imports and exports across its ecosystem.

