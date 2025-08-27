Pair claims infiltration of North Korean hacker's system

TechCrunch reports that two independent hackers claim they infiltrated the computer of a North Korean state-backed cyber operator, exposing details of espionage and hacking activity allegedly tied to Pyongyang.
The pair, known only as Saber and cyb0rg, said they maintained access for four months, uncovering exploits, tools, and infrastructure linked to ongoing operations, before publishing their findings in the hacking magazine Phrack. "These nation-state hackers are hacking for all the wrong reasons," Saber told TechCrunch, adding that leaking the data was intended to help researchers detect and counter North Korea's campaigns. The disclosures suggest the targeted hacker, dubbed "Kim," may be based in China, citing work patterns aligned with Chinese holidays and use of Chinese translation tools. Saber and cyb0rg describe themselves as hacktivists, inspired by figures like Phineas Fisher, though they acknowledge their methods are illegal. The leaks reportedly revealed active intrusions against South Korean and Taiwanese firms, which the hackers say they notified directly.
The pair, known only as Saber and cyb0rg, said they maintained access for four months, uncovering exploits, tools, and infrastructure linked to ongoing operations, before publishing their findings in the hacking magazine Phrack. "These nation-state hackers are hacking for all the wrong reasons," Saber told TechCrunch, adding that leaking the data was intended to help researchers detect and counter North Korea's campaigns. The disclosures suggest the targeted hacker, dubbed "Kim," may be based in China, citing work patterns aligned with Chinese holidays and use of Chinese translation tools. Saber and cyb0rg describe themselves as hacktivists, inspired by figures like Phineas Fisher, though they acknowledge their methods are illegal. The leaks reportedly revealed active intrusions against South Korean and Taiwanese firms, which the hackers say they notified directly.