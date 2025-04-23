Over 200K affected by separate ransomware-related health data breaches

SecurityWeek reports that Milwaukee-based ambulance service provider Bell Ambulance and Alabama-based ophthalmology practice Alabama Ophthalmology Associates have disclosed being impacted by separate ransomware attacks that cumulatively compromised data belonging to more than 200,000 individuals.
More than 114,000 patients at Bell Ambulance had their names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, financial data, medical information, and health insurance details exfiltrated following an attack against its systems in February, which was later claimed by the Medusa ransomware operation to have resulted in the theft of over 200 GB of data. On the other hand, Alabama Ophthalmology Associates had over 131,000 current and former patients' names, birthdates, addresses, SSNs, driver's license data, medical details, and health insurance data pilfered in a January intrusion, which was admitted by the BianLian ransomware gang. Both developments come as the U.S. was reported by the Department of Health and Human Services to have been impacted by over 700 health data breaches that led to compromise of more than 180 million records.
