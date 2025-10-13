Privacy, Threat Intelligence

Over 1M KFC Venezuela customer records purportedly stolen

GBHackers News reports that KFC Venezuela was claimed to have been compromised in a cyberattack, with the threat actor peddling a 405 MB CSV file with data from over 1.067 customers. Allegedly included in the stolen database were individuals' full names, phone numbers, complete delivery addresses, email addresses, detailed records of ordered items, and transactions' exchange rate information, according to the hacker. KFC Venezuela has yet to acknowledge the attacker's claims, but the exposure of such data indicates an extensive compromise of the fast food chain's customer relationship management or order management systems. Hackers could harness data available in the leaked KFC Venezuela database to facilitate phishing attack campaigns aimed at exfiltrating customers' credit card details and credentials. Such an incident should prompt increased cybersecurity among fast food restaurants and other retailers. Aside from bolstering internal systems' access controls and employee phishing training, such entities should also ensure routine security evaluations.

