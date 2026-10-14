Organizations unprepared for AI incidents despite widespread adoption

Nearly 9 in 10 organizations have experienced an AI-related incident, but many remain unprepared to respond effectively, according to new research from CYGNVS and Marsh Risk. The CYGNVS Resilience Benchmark Report analyzed over 9,500 survey responses across 21 industries in Asia, Europe, and North America, highlighting a significant gap between AI adoption and organizational readiness for incidents, based on information published by Channel Insider.

The report found that while 89% of organizations have faced an AI incident, 46% plan to improvise their response, and only 33% have a dedicated environment for incident management. Approximately 80% of organizations use generative AI, yet only one-third test these systems against attacks. Emerging incident categories include rogue AI agents, autonomous systems with unintended objectives, data leakage, and AI guardrail failures, with 16% experiencing incidents weekly. Incident response plans are often outdated, with 92% documented but only 37% having ransomware-specific playbooks and 29% addressing third-party incidents. Furthermore, 67% have never tested recovery under real conditions, and 15% conduct fully cross-functional exercises. These gaps present opportunities for MSPs and MSSPs to offer AI governance, incident response planning, and specialized security services, including developing AI-specific playbooks and conducting adversarial testing.

Source: Channel Insider