Orchid Security extends identity control plane for AI agents

As reported by Silicon Angle, Orchid Security Inc. has expanded its Identity Control Plane with new capabilities designed to govern artificial intelligence agents, addressing the limitations of existing identity and access management models in handling actors that derive authority from both human and machine sources.

The identity security startup introduced three new components: Agentic Enrichment, which maps AI agents to their origins and permissions; Agentic Observability, for monitoring agent access paths and delegation chains; and Agentic Guardrails, to enforce least privilege and maintain identity hygiene. Orchid also added a graph-native chatbot and chain-of-delegation auditing. Traditional IAM systems struggle with AI agents, which combine human-like reasoning with machine speed and operate through dynamic delegation chains. Industry data highlights the urgency, with two-thirds of enterprises already using AI agents in production, and a significant portion of nonhuman accounts being unmanaged. Gartner warns that governance is not keeping pace with AI agent adoption, creating an "Agent AI Authority Gap."

Orchid's solution aims to provide oversight by linking agents to their originating identities and enforcing runtime guardrails, enabling scalable agent deployment without sacrificing control. The company raised $36 million in January 2025 to support these efforts.