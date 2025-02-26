Ransomware, Breach, Threat Intelligence

Orange Group hack confirmed following leak by HellCat ransomware member

(Adobe Stock)

Major French telecommunications operator and digital service provider Orange Group has confirmed having one of its non-critical apps breached in an attack aimed at its Romanian operations after HellCat ransomware gang member "Rey" alleged exfiltrating thousands of internal files with user records and employee details, which have been leaked on Tuesday, according to BleepingComputer.

Infiltration of Orange's systems for more than a month via the exploitation of Jira software and internal portal vulnerabilities facilitated the eventual covert theft of almost 6.5 GB of corporate data including about 12,000 files over a nearly three-hour period on Sunday, said Rey, who noted the intrusion to be independent from the HellCat ransomware operation.

Analysis of the data samples revealed current and former Orange Romania employee, contractor, and partner email addresses, some of which dated from over five years ago, as well as mostly expired partial payment card details.

Orange emphasized that the attack has not impacted operations amid an ongoing investigation into the incident.

