Operations at ENGlobal impacted by ransomware attack

U.S. engineering services firm ENGlobal Corporation, which provides automated control systems to the energy and defense sectors, had its operations disrupted by a ransomware attack against its IT system last week, which resulted in the encryption of certain files, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Investigation into the incident, which has not yet been claimed by a known ransomware gang, has been underway as employee IT system access has been restricted to essential operations, said ENGlobal in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. "The timing of restoration of full access to the Company's IT system remains unclear as of the date of this filing," noted ENGlobal. ENGlobal's disclosure comes amid a reported ransomware attack against Costa Rica's state-owned energy provider Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo, also known as RECOPE. Ransomware-related disruptions were also confirmed by Texas-based oilfield supplier Newpark Resources earlier last month.