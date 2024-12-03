Ransomware, Incident Response

Operations at ENGlobal impacted by ransomware attack

Share
Ransomware attack alert on monitor screen in data center, network security concept

(Adobe Stock)

U.S. engineering services firm ENGlobal Corporation, which provides automated control systems to the energy and defense sectors, had its operations disrupted by a ransomware attack against its IT system last week, which resulted in the encryption of certain files, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Investigation into the incident, which has not yet been claimed by a known ransomware gang, has been underway as employee IT system access has been restricted to essential operations, said ENGlobal in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. "The timing of restoration of full access to the Company's IT system remains unclear as of the date of this filing," noted ENGlobal. ENGlobal's disclosure comes amid a reported ransomware attack against Costa Rica's state-owned energy provider Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo, also known as RECOPE. Ransomware-related disruptions were also confirmed by Texas-based oilfield supplier Newpark Resources earlier last month.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Cybersecurity incident acknowledged by Signzy

Additional details were not provided by Signzy, which noted enlisting a "professional agency" to investigate the intrusion. However, PayU, which is one of its clients, disclosed the former to have been compromised with "information stealer malware" while emphasizing the security of its systems.

Related Events

Related Terms

Boot Record InfectorComputer Emergency Response Team (CERT)Stimulus

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds