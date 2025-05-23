Operation Endgame’s ransomware takedown continues

Nearly 300 servers and 650 domains around the world associated with ransomware attacks have been dismantled in the latest round of international law enforcement effort Operation Endgame, which set its sights on DanaBot, Qakbot, Trickbot, Bumblebee, Warmcookie, and Latrodectus cybercrime activity, reports BleepingComputer.
Almost $4 million worth of cryptocurrency was also sequestered as part of the global crackdown, which has already amassed over $24 million in seized assets. "This new phase demonstrates law enforcement's ability to adapt and strike again, even as cybercriminals retool and reorganize. By disrupting the services criminals rely on to deploy ransomware, we are breaking the kill chain at its source," said Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle. Such a development comes as the U.S. has indicted over a dozen members of the DanaBot malware operation, eight of whom have been named, as well as Russian national Rustam Rafailevich Gallyamov, who spearheaded the prolific Qakbot malware operation.
Almost $4 million worth of cryptocurrency was also sequestered as part of the global crackdown, which has already amassed over $24 million in seized assets. "This new phase demonstrates law enforcement's ability to adapt and strike again, even as cybercriminals retool and reorganize. By disrupting the services criminals rely on to deploy ransomware, we are breaking the kill chain at its source," said Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle. Such a development comes as the U.S. has indicted over a dozen members of the DanaBot malware operation, eight of whom have been named, as well as Russian national Rustam Rafailevich Gallyamov, who spearheaded the prolific Qakbot malware operation.