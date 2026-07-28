Operation Cronos dismantled LockBit ransomware group by undermining affiliate trust

As reported by Dark Reading, Operation Cronos, a significant international law enforcement effort, successfully dismantled LockBit, once one of the most dominant ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operations globally. The operation's success was attributed to a multi-faceted strategy that targeted not only the group's infrastructure but also its core business model built on affiliate trust.

LockBit operated from 2020 to 2024, victimizing over 2,500 organizations worldwide and extorting more than $500 million in ransom payments. The FBI, in collaboration with the UK's National Crime Agency, Europol, and ten other international partners, executed Operation Cronos in February 2024. This operation seized LockBit's infrastructure, including its leak site, control panels, and source code. A key strategy involved eroding the trust between LockBit and its nearly 200 affiliates by exposing them on the group's own leak site and revealing instances where LockBit failed to uphold its promises of anonymity and data deletion. This tactic aimed to cripple the RaaS model, which relies heavily on maintaining affiliate confidence. The disruption has significantly degraded LockBit's impact and credibility, leading to a substantial decrease in its ransomware attacks and altering the ransomware landscape by removing a single dominant force.