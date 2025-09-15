Identity, Cloud Security, Risk Identification/Classification/Mitigation

Omada unveils cloud application gateway

Omada has launched its Cloud Application Gateway, a tool aimed at extending identity governance to hybrid IT environments without requiring firewall changes or complex integration work, reports Security Brief United Kingdom. The gateway works with Omada Identity Cloud, the company's IGA-as-a-service platform, to address common compliance blind spots created by legacy applications and unmanaged accounts. Analysts note that with Gartner projecting more than 70% of enterprises will operate hybrid infrastructures for at least a decade, the challenge of securing all systems remains pressing. Omada says the solution creates secure outbound sessions on demand, reducing exposure while aligning with Zero Trust principles. Key features include cross-platform support, rapid deployment in under 30 minutes, low operating costs, and over-the-air updates. The gateway also provides flexibility for CI/CD workflows and integration with distributed infrastructures. CEO Michael Garrett said the product "represents a significant step forward," citing customer-managed encryption keys as a critical safeguard for data privacy and regulatory compliance.

