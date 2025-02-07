Oligo raises $50M to enhance real-time cloud application protection

Oligo Security, a cybersecurity firm specializing in real-time vulnerability detection and prevention for cloud applications, has secured $50 million in a Series B funding round to bring its total funding to $80 million, CTech reports.

Oligo’s platform provides deep application inspection at runtime, allowing security teams to identify flaws in code at the library and function levels and address them before they could be exploited. It continuously monitors application behavior to detect and terminate anomalous activities and prevent cyberattacks before they occur. "Existing application security and runtime approaches are simply not suitable for this new era of modern software, and therefore don't deliver the step-function needed to truly reduce risk and stop attacks on cloud applications. We built Oligo to see deeper into any application than ever before, verifiably identify the vulnerabilities that matter most, and stop any exploitation attempt in its tracks," said Oligo Security cofounder and CEO Nadav Czerninski.