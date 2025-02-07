Vulnerability Management, Cloud Security

Oligo raises $50M to enhance real-time cloud application protection

Oligo Security, a cybersecurity firm specializing in real-time vulnerability detection and prevention for cloud applications, has secured $50 million in a Series B funding round to bring its total funding to $80 million, CTech reports.

Oligo’s platform provides deep application inspection at runtime, allowing security teams to identify flaws in code at the library and function levels and address them before they could be exploited. It continuously monitors application behavior to detect and terminate anomalous activities and prevent cyberattacks before they occur. "Existing application security and runtime approaches are simply not suitable for this new era of modern software, and therefore don't deliver the step-function needed to truly reduce risk and stop attacks on cloud applications. We built Oligo to see deeper into any application than ever before, verifiably identify the vulnerabilities that matter most, and stop any exploitation attempt in its tracks," said Oligo Security cofounder and CEO Nadav Czerninski.

An In-Depth Guide to Cloud Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your cloud security.

Related

Sliver malware spread via SimpleHelp RMM exploits

Initial exploitation of SimpleHelp RMM vulnerabilities to link with a targeted endpoint is followed by the execution of several discovery commands obtaining system and network data, domain controller details, and CrowdStrike Falcon information, according to an analysis from cybersecurity provider Field Effect.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BugBuffer OverflowCloud ComputingDisassemblyGreynet

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds