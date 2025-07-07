Okta embraces AI to reinvent identity security

As identity becomes the frontline of cybersecurity, Okta is advancing a comprehensive vision to redefine identity protection across increasingly complex IT environments, reports Gulf Business.
Through initiatives like the Identity Security Standard and the Okta Secure Identity Commitment, the company is creating a unified framework for safeguarding identities across SaaS platforms, enhancing both user experience and regulatory compliance. Mark Whelan, Okta's EMEA growth lead, said the goal is to build an open, secure ecosystem where security is "always-on" and "seamless." AI is playing a central role, enabling real-time behavioral risk analysis and proactively blocking threats before they escalate. According to Whelan, OSIC has already helped some customers reduce credential-stuffing attempts by 90% and blocked 2 billion malicious login requests in a single month. As Okta evolves, it's embracing passwordless authentication, deepening AI integration, and expanding adaptive multi-factor authentication to meet emerging risks and compliance mandates, positioning itself as a leader in the shift toward intelligent, proactive identity security.
Through initiatives like the Identity Security Standard and the Okta Secure Identity Commitment, the company is creating a unified framework for safeguarding identities across SaaS platforms, enhancing both user experience and regulatory compliance. Mark Whelan, Okta's EMEA growth lead, said the goal is to build an open, secure ecosystem where security is "always-on" and "seamless." AI is playing a central role, enabling real-time behavioral risk analysis and proactively blocking threats before they escalate. According to Whelan, OSIC has already helped some customers reduce credential-stuffing attempts by 90% and blocked 2 billion malicious login requests in a single month. As Okta evolves, it's embracing passwordless authentication, deepening AI integration, and expanding adaptive multi-factor authentication to meet emerging risks and compliance mandates, positioning itself as a leader in the shift toward intelligent, proactive identity security.