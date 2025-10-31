Official: Cyber info sharing undeterred by CISA 2015 expiration

The U.S. government and industry were noted by Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Executive Assistant Director of Cybersecurity Nick Andersen to have maintained continuous cyber threat information sharing following the lapse of the 2015 Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act last month, reports The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

The persistent partnership between the government and the private sector despite the landmark cybersecurity law's expiration "is a testament to CISA's reputation that it's built up and our ability to have long-term collaboration tools," said Andersen, who also called for the law's reauthorization for another decade, on the sidelines of this year's Palo Alto Networks Public Sector Ignite conference.

National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross also emphasized federal push for the 10-year renewal of CISA 2015 at the conference.