The U.S. government and industry were noted by Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Executive Assistant Director of Cybersecurity Nick Andersen to have maintained continuous cyber threat information sharing following the lapse of the 2015 Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act last month, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.The persistent partnership between the government and the private sector despite the landmark cybersecurity law's expiration "is a testament to CISA's reputation that it's built up and our ability to have long-term collaboration tools," said Andersen, who also called for the law's reauthorization for another decade, on the sidelines of this year's Palo Alto Networks Public Sector Ignite conference.National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross also emphasized federal push for the 10-year renewal of CISA 2015 at the conference. "It's important to national security and it fosters the sort of collaboration, not only amongst the private sector, but between the public and private sector that's vital," Cairncross said. Such statements from Andersen and Cairncross come as Senate Homeland Security Chair Rand Paul, R-Ky., rejected legislation that would renew CISA 2015 and provide retroactive protections to organizations that continued data sharing during the government shutdown.
Critical Infrastructure Security
Official: Cyber info sharing undeterred by CISA 2015 expiration
(Adobe Stock)
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds