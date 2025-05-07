Nvidia launches AI security tool DOCA Argus

TechRadar reports that Nvidia has unveiled DOCA Argus, a security framework designed to safeguard AI infrastructure in real time by operating independently from the host system it monitors.
Built on Nvidias BlueField networking hardware, Argus provides live threat detection without compromising system performance or relying on traditional, host-based tools.
The DOCA Argus framework delivers real-time security insights to enable autonomous detection and response, said David Reber, Nvidias chief security officer.
The system is optimized for containerized and multi-tenant environments and integrates seamlessly with enterprise platforms like SIEM, SOAR, and XDR. Nvidia claims Argus uses memory forensics to identify threats up to 1,000 times faster than comparable agentless methods. By staying hidden from attackers and minimizing system impact, Argus aims to support the secure expansion of AI operations. Cisco is partnering with Nvidia to build a Secure AI Factory using the technology, emphasizing that the future of AI hinges on robust, built-in security that ensures broad and safe deployment.
