Nucleus Security unveils AI engine to enhance exposure management

Nucleus Security Inc. has launched Nucleus Helix, a new artificial intelligence engine designed to be the core of its exposure management platform. This engine powers several new capabilities aimed at improving vulnerability intelligence, detection, and user interaction, as reported by Silicon Angle.

Nucleus Helix integrates with the company's existing Data Core, which stores asset, vulnerability, and ownership information. The AI engine is tasked with building and maintaining customer exposure management programs, identifying undetected exposures through reasoning agents, and monitoring the evolving threat landscape. New features include Nucleus Discover, a passive detection tool that identifies exposures in unsupported technologies and newly disclosed flaws before scanners can detect them. The Nucleus Helix AI Agent provides a natural-language interface, allowing users to query data, trace asset ownership, and initiate workflows through simple text commands, streamlining processes that previously required manual navigation of configuration screens.

Additionally, Nucleus Insights has been enhanced with a data-collection agent for in-the-wild attacks and new datasets covering Patch Tuesday, end-of-life operating systems, and the CISA Stakeholder-Specific Vulnerability Categorization (SSVC) framework. These updates aim to reduce investigation efforts and provide clearer remediation guidance, particularly in light of new federal directives like Binding Operational Directive 26-04, which mandates faster remediation for critical vulnerabilities.