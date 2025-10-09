Attacks deploying the new Vampire Bot malware have been launched by Vietnamese threat actor BatShadow as part of a social-engineering campaign aimed at job seekers and digital marketing professionals, reports The Hacker News. Malicious ZIP archives with PDF documents and illicit shortcut or executable files purporting to be job descriptions and corporate documents have been sent by the recruiter-spoofing BatShadow to facilitate PowerShell execution and web page redirections that eventually lead to the download of a ZIP archive with the Golang-based Vampire Bot, according to an Aryaka Threat Research Labs report. Vampire Bot not only enables infected host profiling and extensive data exfiltration, but also screenshot capturing and further command execution or payload injections. Such findings come more than a year after Vietnamese hackers were reported by Cyble researchers to have conducted a social-engineering campaign aimed at the same targets that spread the Quasar RAT malware.
Novel malware spread in Vietnamese social engineering campaign
(Adobe Stock)
