Novel Klopatra Android trojan runs amok in Europe

Over 3,000 Android devices across Europe have already been compromised by the new sophisticated Klopatra banking and remote access trojan that features real-time screen monitoring and clandestine Virtual Network Computing capabilities, reports BleepingComputer

Third-party app stores have been used to distribute Klopatra in the form of the "Modpro IP TV + VPN" dropper app, the installation of which facilitates exploitation of Android's Accessibility services to obtain more permissions while enabling user input capturing, gesture simulation, and screen monitoring, according to findings from Cleafy. Malicious activities, including swipes and long presses for bank transactions, have also been conducted by Klopatra even in devices with locked screens using its black-screen VNC mode.

Advanced tools, including the Virbox code protector, NP Manager string encryption, and native libraries, have also been tapped by the malware to ensure stealth. Klopatra was suspected to be operated by a Turkish threat actor after origin IP addresses were revealed by a misconfiguration.