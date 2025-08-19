Attacks involving Sni5Gect, which zeroes in on pre-authenticated connections, have yielded 80% accuracy in uplink and downlink sniffing, as well as a 70% to 90% success rate in enabling message injections within up to 20 meters, according to a study from Singapore University of Technology and Design researchers, which tested the technique on smartphones from Google, Samsung, Huawei, and OnePlus. Such an attack has already been given the CVD-2024-0096 identifier by the GSMA. "Compared to prior state-of-the-art works, the Sni5Gect framework does not require rogue gNodeB (gNB) stations when executing over-the-air sniffing and stateful injections. The absence of a rogue gNB is significant as it reduces setup complexities while increasing stealth," said SANS Internet Storm Center's Yee Ching Tok.
Novel 5G attack technique uncovered
SecurityWeek reports that mobile devices running on 5G connectivity could have their messages compromised without the need for an illicit base station through the novel Sni5Gect attack framework, which exploits 5G New Radio access technology.
Attacks involving Sni5Gect, which zeroes in on pre-authenticated connections, have yielded 80% accuracy in uplink and downlink sniffing, as well as a 70% to 90% success rate in enabling message injections within up to 20 meters, according to a study from Singapore University of Technology and Design researchers, which tested the technique on smartphones from Google, Samsung, Huawei, and OnePlus. Such an attack has already been given the CVD-2024-0096 identifier by the GSMA. "Compared to prior state-of-the-art works, the Sni5Gect framework does not require rogue gNodeB (gNB) stations when executing over-the-air sniffing and stateful injections. The absence of a rogue gNB is significant as it reduces setup complexities while increasing stealth," said SANS Internet Storm Center's Yee Ching Tok.
