Noma Security emerges from stealth with $32M

SecurityWeek reports that Noma Security, an Israeli artificial intelligence enterprise security startup, has obtained $32 million in a Series A funding round as it emerged from stealth.

Such funding would be leveraged by the firm to further improve its platform that ensures security protections for generative AI apps' data and lifecycle, which face novel threats that are beyond the reach of security controls. Aside from risks stemming from data preparation and modeling, generative AI is also threatened by its statistical nature, according to Noma Security co-founder and CEO Niv Braun. "The new risks called prompt injection and jailbreaking can use crafted inputs to manipulate the statistical reasoning of the model to return data or do other stuff it was never meant to," said Braun, who touted his firm's platform to enable end-to-end security for the data and AI lifecycle beginning with production and ending with organization- and app-specific guardrail adoption.