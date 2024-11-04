AI/ML, Generative AI

Noma Security emerges from stealth with $32M

Share
Develop AI responsibly

Today’s columnist, Iccha Sethi of Vanta, offers seven tips for responsible AI development and deployment. (Adobe Stock)

SecurityWeek reports that Noma Security, an Israeli artificial intelligence enterprise security startup, has obtained $32 million in a Series A funding round as it emerged from stealth.

Such funding would be leveraged by the firm to further improve its platform that ensures security protections for generative AI apps' data and lifecycle, which face novel threats that are beyond the reach of security controls. Aside from risks stemming from data preparation and modeling, generative AI is also threatened by its statistical nature, according to Noma Security co-founder and CEO Niv Braun. "The new risks called prompt injection and jailbreaking can use crafted inputs to manipulate the statistical reasoning of the model to return data or do other stuff it was never meant to," said Braun, who touted his firm's platform to enable end-to-end security for the data and AI lifecycle beginning with production and ending with organization- and app-specific guardrail adoption.

An In-Depth Guide to AI

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.

Related

Microsoft Recall launch postponed anew

Such postponement comes after Recall was subjected to several delays since June due to security concerns associated with the feature, which has since been allayed by Microsoft with its assurances of an opt-in experience, a completely encrypted database, and Windows Hello-based authentication.

Related Terms

Algorithm

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.