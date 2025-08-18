The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has unveiled a concept paper proposing control overlays to enhance the cybersecurity of artificial intelligence (AI) systems, as reported by HackRead. The concept paper focuses on developing control overlays based on the NIST Special Publication 800-53, which outlines security and privacy controls for federal information systems and organizations. These overlays aim to address the unique security challenges posed by AI technologies, such as data integrity, model transparency, and adversarial attacks. By providing tailored controls specific to AI systems, NIST aims to improve the overall security posture of organizations leveraging AI. The introduction of control overlays for AI systems signifies a crucial step in adapting cybersecurity measures to the evolving technological landscape. This initiative could lead to standardized security practices for AI implementations across industries, enhancing resilience against cyber threats. Source: HackRead
NIST's new control overlays aim to bolster cybersecurity for AI systems
(Adobe Stock)
