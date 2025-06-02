Identity

NexG forms subsidiary for global tech partnerships

(Adobe Stock)

NexG Bhd is making a $15.38 million investment in a new production plant to manufacture high-security identity documents, part of its broader strategy to expand internationally, according to Biometric Update.

The three-phase facility is expected to significantly boost the company's capacity, enabling the production of 50 million additional secure IDs and generating up to $200 million in revenue per phase. NexG, formerly Datasonic Group Bhd and Malaysias longtime provider of MyKad and e-passport solutions, is also establishing a new subsidiary, Datasonic Global Technologies, to drive global partnerships and market expansion. CEO Datuk Hanifah Noordin emphasized the company's mission to support digital sovereignty by offering scalable, secure identity infrastructure. A recently signed MOU with LUN Partners Financial underscores NexGs ambition to co-develop cybersecurity and fintech solutions across Asia and beyond. According to LUN's William Ding, the partnership strengthens their digital transformation ecosystem, especially in Southeast Asia, where trust and resilience in digital systems are increasingly in demand.

