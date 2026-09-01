New water sector cybersecurity program launches in Texas

Per Nextgov, the Trump administration is launching a new cybersecurity program for the water sector, Project Watershed 250, in San Antonio, Texas. This initiative aims to identify and address vulnerabilities within water systems by leveraging public-private partnerships and advanced technology.

Project Watershed 250, a six-month pilot program, will test cybersecurity and artificial intelligence tools provided by private companies like Microsoft, Reflection AI, Palo Alto Networks, and Dragos. The program, which involves the Office of the National Cyber Director, Texas Cyber Command, and the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, will offer assistance to utilities at no cost. The Environmental Protection Agency and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency will act as federal partners.

This initiative comes in response to growing concerns about the vulnerability of the water sector, which often lacks sufficient cybersecurity resources. The program's development predates recent cyberattacks suspected to be linked to Iran that targeted water systems in several states. The administration plans to expand this model nationwide after the pilot phase.