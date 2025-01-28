New Stratoshark by Sysdig extends Wireshark capabilities to the cloud

Sysdig, a provider of cloud-native application security solutions, has introduced Stratoshark, an open-source tool designed to bring Wireshark’s granular network analysis capabilities to cloud environments, according to SiliconAngle.

The company's Wireshark tool is an open-source network protocol analyzer that has gained over 160 million downloads and 5 million daily users due to its real-time network traffic analysis capabilities. Stratoshark aims to address the lack of comparable visibility tools for cloud systems amid organizations' transition to the cloud. It employs Sysdig's Falco libraries, repositories, and plugins to enable real-time detection and alerts for unexpected behavior in Kubernetes, containers, and other cloud-native environments. The tool is now available for free download. "Wireshark revolutionized network analysis by democratizing packet captures, a concept that Sysdig brought to cloud-native workloads and Falco extended to cloud runtime security,” said Gerald Combs, director of open-source projects at Sysdig. “Until now cloud packet capture hasn’t been easy or even possible. Stratoshark helps unlock this level of visibility, equipping network professionals with a familiar tool that makes system call and log analysis as accessible and transformative for the cloud as Wireshark did for network packet analysis."