New Star Blizzard attacks set sights on WhatsApp accounts

Whatsapp BEC scam arrest

WhatsApp accounts have been targeted by Russian hacking operation Star Blizzard, also known as ColdRiver, Calisto, BlueCharlie, TA446, and UNC4057, in a new spear-phishing attack campaign that ended in November, which may have been aimed at facilitating more covert compromise, The Hacker News reports.

Malicious emails under the guise of a U.S. government official sought to lure individuals part of the government and diplomacy sectors into joining a WhatsApp group on non-governmental initiatives for Ukraine NGOs through a shortened link that redirected to a webpage seeking a QR code scan, a report from the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Team showed. With such a QR code used by WhatsApp for linking accounts with devices, Star Blizzard has gained unauthorized message access and data exfiltration capabilities. Such an attack campaign — which comes after joint Microsoft and Justice Department crackdown on the group's domains — "marks a break in long-standing Star Blizzard TTPs and highlights the threat actor's tenacity in continuing spear-phishing campaigns to gain access to sensitive information even in the face of repeated degradations of its operations," said Microsoft.

