New Silent Push Chrome tool delivers real-time cyber intel

Silent Push has introduced a Chrome extension aimed at empowering enterprise security teams with real-time, browser-based threat intelligence and rapid response tools, Security Brief Asia reports.
Designed for SOC, IR, and CTI teams, the extension links browser activity with the Silent Push platform, enabling immediate investigation of suspicious domains and infrastructure without disrupting workflows. CEO Ken Bagnall emphasized its bidirectional functionality, allowing seamless integration with SaaS platforms and proactive control across the internet. The tool enhances traditional cyber defense by shifting from reactive IOC-based methods to predictive intelligence using Silent Pushs proprietary Indicators of Future Attack TM. The launch is bolstered by a new integration with Filigrans OpenCTI platform and an ongoing partnership with ThreatConnect, which together provide deeper analytics and improved threat detection. Box analyst Simone Filiaggi praised the extensions ease of use and utility in surfacing actionable intelligence. Currently available to enterprise customers via the Chrome Web Store, the extension represents a step toward faster and more predictive cyber response.
