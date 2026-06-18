New research reveals physical system vulnerabilities in data centers

Data centers are now facing a significant new threat as cybercriminals shift their focus from software to the physical infrastructure components that support computing operations. Compromising a single power device or climate control unit could lead to widespread operational failures across entire facilities, as reported by Tech Radar.

Recent research from Claroty's Team82 has uncovered critical vulnerabilities in widely deployed data center equipment, specifically in Vertiv's Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) network cards and Trane Tracer SC+ HVAC controllers. Exploiting flaws in UPS cards could disable all connected servers and routers during power fluctuations or blackouts. Weaknesses in HVAC controllers could allow attackers to gain unauthenticated remote control over environmental management systems, potentially triggering shutdowns or overheating.

These physical system vulnerabilities are particularly concerning because traditional cybersecurity measures like antivirus software may not adequately protect them. The financial implications are substantial, with downtime costing hundreds of thousands of dollars per hour.