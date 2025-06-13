New Predator spyware activity identified

Intellexa's Predator spyware has reemerged with advanced obfuscation capabilities in multiple locations following public exposure and sanctions last year, reports CyberScoop

Activity of the spyware was evident in organizations in Mozambique and the Czech Republic, findings from Recorded Future's Insikt Group showed. Predator has also been used across Eastern Europe between August and November, indicating spyware testing or development, according to Insikt Group researchers. Numerous techniques have also been adopted by Intellexa to conceal malicious activity, including the utilization of bogus websites. Aside from using fake 404 error pages and fraudulent login pages, Intellexa has also leveraged websites purporting to be linked to certain organizations and other sites indicating ongoing construction to bypass detection. "Sanctions and other pressures are likely to drive efforts to increase the complexity of corporate structures, making operations harder to trace and disrupt," said the report.