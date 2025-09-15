Kyndryl Consult and VML have formed a strategic partnership to help organizations modernize customer engagement through artificial intelligence, data integration, and infrastructure transformation, according to IT Brief United States. Announced this week, the alliance combines Kyndryl's advisory and engineering services, including its AI-powered Bridge platform and Vital co-creation model, with VML Enterprise Solutions' expertise in customer experience and its WPP Open operating system. "Our partnership with VML is about removing the friction that often slows down experience transformation," said Ismail Amla, Senior Vice President at Kyndryl Consult, noting that brands need seamless, personalized journeys supported by resilient data and technology systems. VML Global CEO Jeff Geheb added that the collaboration is designed to break down silos and accelerate delivery from idea to proof of concept and delivery at scale. Industry applications span financial services, where AI agents could secure and orchestrate enterprise data for personalized banking, and retail, where brands can leverage AI for omnichannel commerce, improved security, and deeper customer intelligence.
AI/ML, Security Staff Acquisition & Development
New Kyndryl-VML pact targets customer experience
(Adobe Stock)
An In-Depth Guide to AI
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds