New ISACA designation seeks to ease IT audit profession entry

Infosecurity Magazine reports that ISACA has moved to make IT audit careers more accessible to students and graduates through the new Certified Information Systems Auditor Associate designation.

Such a designation is open to students with IT auditing experience of less than five years who have passed the CISA exam. Aside from paying a $25 application fee, students would have to keep an active ISACA membership to retain the designation, according to ISACA, which noted the four-year duration of the designation and the need for work experience for the complete CISA credential. "ISACA is committed to addressing the skills gap in the audit and broader cybersecurity domains and to equipping students with the skills required to start a dynamic career in a way that can be demonstrated to potential employers," said ISACA Senior Director of Academic and Workforce Development Jeff Angle.

