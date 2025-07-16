New crypto threat framework unveiled by MITRE

Infosecurity Magazine reports that mounting cybersecurity threats against cryptocurrency and other digital financial systems have prompted MITRE to unveil the new Adversarial Actions in Digital Asset Payment Technologies, or AADAPT, framework, which outlines steps to determine, examine, and mitigate digital asset payment risks.
Insights from cyberattacks from over 150 industry, government, and academic sources have been integrated into the AADAPT framework, which not only details attackers' tools and techniques in targeting smart contracts and other digital asset payment technologies but also offers guidelines and tools tailored to organizations of various sizes, according to MITRE. "With AADAPT, MITRE is empowering stakeholders to adopt robust security measures that not only safeguard their assets but also build trust across the ecosystem," said MITRE Vice President of Cyber Technologies Wen Masters. Such a development comes after nearly $2.47 billion was reported by CertiK to have been lost in cryptocurrency heists during the first six months of 2025, with the attack against Bybit accounting for most of the losses.
