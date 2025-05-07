Application security

New Coralogix tool targets app performance gaps

Coralogix has introduced a new feature called Continuous Profiling, aimed at delivering real-time, always-on insights into application performance without requiring code modifications or compromising system stability, SiliconAngle reports.

This enhancement addresses common pain points in traditional profiling tools, which often introduce significant overhead and miss performance bottlenecks due to limited sampling. Coralogix’s solution leverages lightweight eBPF-based probes and OpenTelemetry standards to capture high-frequency production data, like CPU usage, memory allocation, and I/O delays, with under 1% system overhead. These insights are visualized through interactive flame graphs and time-series charts, enabling engineers to swiftly pinpoint inefficient code paths, cut infrastructure costs, and reduce troubleshooting times. CEO Ariel Assaraf emphasized that the platform allows for “automatic, uncompromising” visibility into live environments. The feature supports rapid setup without altering application code and is expected to evolve further with support for GPU metrics and detailed I/O profiling. Backed by $238 million in venture funding, Coralogix is deepening its commitment to developer-first observability tools.

